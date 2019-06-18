Karen Winter, 59, of Washington, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, with her daughter and son by her side.

She was the loving mother of Lindsey (Rob) Kulbacki and Tom Frock; treasured grandmother of Tyler and Kylee Kulbacki; caring sister of Becky Fitzwater, Tim Cumer, and T.R. Cumer; and daughter of the late Thomas and Anne Cumer. Karen is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

She was a proud hair stylist for many years in the Washington County area. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

A private interment will take place at a later date in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

