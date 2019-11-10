Karla Jones Hilzendeger, 60, of Washington, died Friday, November 8, 2019, in her home.

She was born February 17, 1959, in Washington, a daughter of the late Frederick and Shelby Ingram Jones.

Mrs. Hilzendeger graduated from Trinity High School and worked as a secretary at Washington Hospital.

A member of Martha Washington Garden Club, she enjoyed baking, snow skiing and water skiing and loved country music.

On April 27, 1996, she married Michael Hilzendeger, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Michael Hilzendeger of Rockville, Md., and Nathan Hilzendeger of Washington; two brothers, Rob (Marsha) Jones of Portland, Ore., and Todd (Kim) Jones of West Alexander; a nephew, Jonathan Jones; and a niece, Sharayah Croy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 12. Burial will follow in Amity United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or PanCan.org.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.