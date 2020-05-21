Karrell David Heyman, 61, of Washington, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in Washington Hospital. He was born August 22, 1958, in Washington, a son of Pristine Robinson of Washington and the late Karrell David Heyman Sr.Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by the Washington Area Humane Society and had been a truck driver for Old Dominion.Left behind to cherish his memory, in addition to his mother, are three sons, David Lamar Brown, Grant Matthew Heyman and Anthony Byers; three sisters, Beverly Ellis and Janet Heyman of Washington, and Patricia Heyman Rhode of California; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Friends and family are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28 (limited to 25 persons due to the "yellow" status of the COVID-19 pandemic), in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner / supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, telephone 724-745-8120. Interment will be private.To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2020.