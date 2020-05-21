Karrell David Heyman
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karrell David Heyman, 61, of Washington, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in Washington Hospital. He was born August 22, 1958, in Washington, a son of Pristine Robinson of Washington and the late Karrell David Heyman Sr.Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by the Washington Area Humane Society and had been a truck driver for Old Dominion.Left behind to cherish his memory, in addition to his mother, are three sons, David Lamar Brown, Grant Matthew Heyman and Anthony Byers; three sisters, Beverly Ellis and Janet Heyman of Washington, and Patricia Heyman Rhode of California; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.Friends and family are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28 (limited to 25 persons due to the "yellow" status of the COVID-19 pandemic), in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner / supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, telephone 724-745-8120. Interment will be private.To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved