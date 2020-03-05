Karyl Lee Areford, 78, of Washington, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in her home, following a lengthy illness.

She was born March 2, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Bruce and Katherine Bunnel Bonam.

Mrs. Areford was a graduate of South High School in Girard, Ohio.

She was a homemaker and a member of Avery United Methodist Church, Washington, where she was active as a volunteer. She also loved flower gardening.

On July 1, 2000, in Girard, she married Robert L. Areford Sr., who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Gerald Bayus Jr. of Cortland, Ohio, and Keith (Anita) Bayus of Boulder, Colo.; two grandchildren, Ian and Jenelle Bayus; two stepsons, Robert L. (Mitzie) Areford Jr. of London, England, and Shawn A. (Lori) Areford of Washington; four stepgrandchildren, Megan, Lauren, Jacob and Logan Areford; a brother-in-law, Harry Fynes of Girard; a sister-in-law, Treva Bonam of Burlington, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Norman Bonam and William Evans, and two sisters, Dee Stein and Janet Fynes.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, with the Rev. Erik Hoeke officiating. Entombment will follow in the Washington Cemetery Garden Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Avery United Methodist Church, 1100 Gabby Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, or to Alzheimer's Research at .

