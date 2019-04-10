Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katelyn E. Razvoza.

Katelyn E. Razvoza, 30, of Claysville, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at home.

She was born December 9, 1988, in Washington, a daughter of Jon Razvoza of Washington and the late Cathy Lynn Cain Razvoza.

Katelyn was a graduate of McGuffey High School.

She loved animals and music. She loved her children more than anything.

Surviving are her children, Maximus Conklin, and his father, Mitch Conklin, of Belpre, Ohio; a daughter, Meredith "Mary" Brownlee, and her father, James "Jimmy" Brownlee of Claysville; aunts and uncles Jasin (Karen) Cain of Bethel Park and Rick (Jodi) Cain of Washington.

Deceased are her grandparents, Richard and Mary Cain, and Ruth Razvoza.

A memorial gathering will be held 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial donations can be made to funeralbill.com for funeral expenses.

