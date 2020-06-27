Katelynn Marie Dyson, 26, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

She was born May 26, 1994, in Washington, a daughter of Daniel Dyson (Chelsea Liberatore) of Washington and the late Christa Liane Simmons Dyson.

Ms. Dyson was a graduate of South Fayette High School and worked in retail.

She enjoyed making clothing and loved listening to music and making playlists. Katelynn was fun-loving, energetic and very creative, and had a big heart. She loved and doted on her nephew, Roman Phillips.

Surviving, in addition to her father, are a sister, Ashley Nichole Dyson (Daniel Hison) of Carnegie; a nephew, Roman Phillips; paternal grandparents Kenneth and Sandy Dyson; maternal grandparents Christie and Stephen Bollinger; and stepfather Gary Udit.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, with the Rev. Sue Petritis officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

