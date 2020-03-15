Katherine D. Zollars, 92, of Burgettstown, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, Thursday, March 12, 2020, four days after her 92nd birthday. As her final gift, she helped countless others by being an organ donor.

She was born March 8, 1929, in Slovan, a daughter of the late Dominick Durinzi and Lea Anna Delfrate Durinzi.

Katherine was a 1945 graduate of Burgettstown Union High School and a 1949 graduate of California State Teachers College. In 1950, she married J. William Zollars of Waynesburg. Mrs Zollars taught for 40 years in both elementary and secondary schools and was a member of the Burgettstown Area Education Association, the NEA and the PSEA.

Katherine was a "people person" who loved spending time with family, friends and neighbors. After retiring in 1991, she enjoyed traveling and helping others, often spending many happy hours volunteering at the Burgettstown Senior Citizens Center and as a spelling and GED coach.

Katherine inspired many with her love of learning. In 2011, she won first place in the Washington County Senior Citizen Spelling Bee. Her winning words were "imminently" and "duodenum."

A lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Katherine was a member of the Christian Mothers and Catholic Daughters. She also enjoyed many years as secretary of the Burgettstown Community Library Board and as a member of the Burgettstown Library Book Discussion Group and the Slovan Bridge Club.

During her later years, Katherine often expressed gratitude for living in the "perfect location" in Burgettstown, where friends and family could easily stop in for a visit and coffee.

Surviving family members are daughter Rebecca Zollars Kreider (Richard) of Doylestown; son David M. Zollars of Burgettstown; grandsons Zachary Zollars (Tony) of Elgin, Ill., David Alexander Kreider of Boston, Mass., and Jackson Rock Zollars of Burgettstown; stepgrandchildren Steven Kreider (Kelly) of Chapel Hill, N.C., Jonathan Kreider (Kathryn) of Greensboro, N.C., and Hillary Hawkins (Brian) of Monroe, N.C.; six great-grandchildren; several treasured cousins, nieces and nephews; and dear sister-in-law Malvine Zollars.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and ex-husband, are her beloved siblings, brother John Durinzi and sisters Violet Ciambella, Marie Horwat and Linda Mocharko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1109 Main Street, Burgettstown, followed by inurnment in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Katherine's name may be made to Burgettstown Library, 2 Kerr Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021, attention Kristin Anderson Frazier.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, Burgettstown.