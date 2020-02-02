Katherine J. Huffman Santee, 99, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Evergreen Personal Care Home, Waynesburg.

Born May 9, 1920 in Pine Bank, a daughter of the late Brady and Ida Bennington Huffman.

Katherine was a Greene County resident all her life. She was a member of Washington St. Methodist Church in Waynesburg for 75 years. Katherine was also a member of the Cornerstone Genealogical Society of Greene County.

She is survived by two children, Raymona Moore, of Ocean View, NJ. and Robert Santee, of Waynesburg; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Moore, of Philadelphia, and Dylan Varner, of Waynesburg.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Santee, who passed away in 2012; four siblings, Eva Patterson, Keith Huffman, Ralph Huffman and Jacob Huffman.

Friends will be received from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 West Roy Furman Hwy. Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Bill Parker, officiating and Lay Bob Beabout, co-officiating.

Family requests that memorial contributions be made to Viaquest Hospice, 612 Park Avenue, Monongahela, PA 15063.

