Katherine Pollock, 91, of Marianna, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.

She was born May 17, 1928, in Bobtown, a daughter of the late William and Josephine Rehanek Davidson. She attended Carmichaels schools and went on to work for Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown Country Club and Waynesburg Shirt Factory.

On February 25, 1955, she married John J. Pollock Jr., who died March 5, 2013.

She is survived by one daughter, Cynthia (Rick) Bucenell of Marianna; as well as one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Wolfe, with whom she was particularly close. Also surviving is her beloved "fur grandbaby," Molly Rose.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are three sisters, Fran Resinger, Marie Phillips and Josephine Douglas.

At Katherine's request, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Nichol Funeral Homes, 1728 Main Street, Marianna.

A guestbook may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.