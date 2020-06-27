Katherine Smiley
1956 - 2020
Katherine Smiley, 63, of Sycamore, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June, 17, 2020.

She was born October 18, 1956, in Washington, a daughter of the late Mary and William Garber.

She was a 1974 graduate of McGuffey High School.

Surviving are two daughters, Terri (John) Comer of McDonald and Heather Smiley of Sycamore; one grandson, Jordan Smiley; three brothers, Ronald Garber of Peachtree Ga., Richard Garber of Washington and David Garber of Ohio.

All services are private and being handled by the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville.

Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
7246325454
