Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathern G. Thomas.

Kathern G. Thomas, 64, of Marianna, died Saturday, March 2, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Ronald D. Thomas for 41 years; loving mother of Douglas R. (Julie), Michael (Angie) and Kathern Amy Thomas; and grandmother of Shawn, Kira, Noah, Laura and Ryan.

Kathern was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marianna Library.

Arrangements are in the care of All County Cremation Services, 164 West Pike Street, Canonsburg.