Kathleen Axtell
1935 - 2020
Kathleen Axtell, 85, of Kernersville, N.C., formerly of Richeyville, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem, N.C.

She was born May 16, 1935, in East Bethlehem Township, a daughter of the late Sam Cook and Anna Lizurick Cook Karolewics.

Mrs. Axtell was a 1953 graduate of Centerville High School.

She served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956.

Kathleen enjoyed outdoor flower gardening and other activities, including camping, word puzzles, bowling and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. Her cat, Jax was very important to her.

Mrs. Axtell attended the Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville.

Surviving are five children, Kathleen Bryant (Harley) of Clarksville, Ronald Axtell (Jamie) of Wasilla, Alaska, Diana Burelson (Richard) of Beafort, S.C., Sherri Axtell of Kernersville and Susan Zediak (Cliff) of Chesterfield, Va.; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Milton Axtell, who died May 30, 1986; and her stepfather, Ralph Karolewics.

Family and friends and are invited to a graveside service at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 15, in the Chapel of LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, with the Rev. George Lammay officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the North Shore Animal League America, 16 Lewyt Street, Port Washington, NY 11050.

Arrangements are entrusted to John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville.

Guest book and personal condolence may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Chapel of LaFayette Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home
2830 Main Street Rt. 40
Beallsville, PA 15313
7246325454
