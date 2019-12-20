Kathleen D. Howard (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
PIATT-BARNHILL FUNERAL HOME - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-3100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
PIATT-BARNHILL FUNERAL HOME - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST
Washington, PA 15301
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
PIATT-BARNHILL FUNERAL HOME - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST
Washington, PA 15301
Obituary
Kathleen D. Howard, 63, of Washington, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, in the Donnell House, following a lengthy illness.

She was born November 14, 1956, in Washington, a daughter of the late Clarence and Martha Patterson Wise.

Mrs. Howard was a 1974 graduate of Washington High School.

She worked as a hostess at Angelo's Restaurant and was a homemaker.

Mrs. Howard was a lover of music, the outdoors, watching TV, her dogs and especially shopping.

On July 30, 1977, in Washington, she married Bernard L. "Ben" Howard, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, is a daughter, Shannon M. (Jon) Fish, of Washington.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, December 21, in the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Emmett Baxendell officiating. All other services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew C. Piatt, directors.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 20, 2019
