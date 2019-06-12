Kathleen "Toots" Deems, 91, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Waynesburg Hospital, with family by her side.

Born January 19, 1928, in Somerset County, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Mary Shaw. She was the oldest of seven siblings, Bill, Jack, Bob, Sonny, Sue, Linda and Dean.

Mrs. Deems was a caring, loving person who enjoyed her family. She also enjoyed her sports and was a big fan of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates.

On October 18, 1947, she married Russell Deems, who is deceased.

Surviving are three sons, Russell Deems of Clarksville, Bob (Candy) Deems of Clarksville and Rich (Becky) Deems of Washington, and two daughters, Lorraine Deems of Clarksville and Loretta (Del) Wortman of Millsboro. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Deceased are two sons, Ronald Deems and Randall Deems, and two grandsons.

Mrs Deems donated her body to Gifts of Registry.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

She will be greatly missed by all who loved her, family and friends.