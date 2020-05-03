Kathleen I. Phillips, 78, of Washington, formerly of Nineveh, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Hawthorne Woods Assisted Living, Washington.She was born October 6, 1941, in Washington, a daughter of the late Clifford and Kathryn Williams Johnson.Mrs. Phillips was a 1959 graduate of Trinity High School. She was a member of the Waynesburg First Church of the Nazarene, where she served as an assistant Sunday school teacher and a prayer warrior. She volunteered with CBM Ministries for more than 35 years as a board member, camp counselor and a Released Time Bible teacher. She was a member of Gideons, International.She was a homemaker and worked, later, as postal relief in Nineveh.She cherished spending time with her family and grandchildren, and her dog Milo brought her great joy. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by family and friends. She was an extremely special woman.On September 9, 1972, she married Carter Phillips, who died February 17, 2014.Surviving are two daughters, Misty L. (Otto) Hohing of Washington and Tonia R. (Scott) Beaver of McDonald; two stepsons, Shane A. (Linette) Phillips of Sycamore and Shelby E. (Annette) Phillips of Waynesburg; two brothers, Clifford "Rex" Johnson of Florida and Dennis (Shelley) Johnson of Maryland; 14 grandchildren, Katie (Dakota Spalding) Hohing, Amber (Michael) Cape, Jeremiah, Kylie and Brennan Beaver, Rachel (Michael) Hoffman and Rebecca Phillips, Amanda (Richie) Debolt, Brittany (Everett) Dillon, Shanin (Kenny) Walls and Autumn, Summer, Sheldon and Savanah Phillips; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased is a brother, John Johnson.All services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to CBM Bible Ministries of SWPA, 381 Willis Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, or at www.cbmswpa.org.Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, Andrew C. Piatt, director.Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 3, 2020.