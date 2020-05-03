Kathleen I. Phillips
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen I. Phillips, 78, of Washington, formerly of Nineveh, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Hawthorne Woods Assisted Living, Washington.She was born October 6, 1941, in Washington, a daughter of the late Clifford and Kathryn Williams Johnson.Mrs. Phillips was a 1959 graduate of Trinity High School. She was a member of the Waynesburg First Church of the Nazarene, where she served as an assistant Sunday school teacher and a prayer warrior. She volunteered with CBM Ministries for more than 35 years as a board member, camp counselor and a Released Time Bible teacher. She was a member of Gideons, International.She was a homemaker and worked, later, as postal relief in Nineveh.She cherished spending time with her family and grandchildren, and her dog Milo brought her great joy. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by family and friends. She was an extremely special woman.On September 9, 1972, she married Carter Phillips, who died February 17, 2014.Surviving are two daughters, Misty L. (Otto) Hohing of Washington and Tonia R. (Scott) Beaver of McDonald; two stepsons, Shane A. (Linette) Phillips of Sycamore and Shelby E. (Annette) Phillips of Waynesburg; two brothers, Clifford "Rex" Johnson of Florida and Dennis (Shelley) Johnson of Maryland; 14 grandchildren, Katie (Dakota Spalding) Hohing, Amber (Michael) Cape, Jeremiah, Kylie and Brennan Beaver, Rachel (Michael) Hoffman and Rebecca Phillips, Amanda (Richie) Debolt, Brittany (Everett) Dillon, Shanin (Kenny) Walls and Autumn, Summer, Sheldon and Savanah Phillips; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased is a brother, John Johnson.All services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to CBM Bible Ministries of SWPA, 381 Willis Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, or at www.cbmswpa.org.Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, Andrew C. Piatt, director.Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
PIATT-BARNHILL FUNERAL HOME - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved