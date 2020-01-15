Kathleen J. Richardson, 64, of Canonsburg, passed away unexpectedly and suddenly Thursday, January 9, 2020.

Kathy was the loving daughter of Lorraine C. Golinski Richardson and the late Robert R. Richardson; niece of Shirley Golinski and Audrey Hughes; and close family friend of Betty Evanski. She is also survived by many cousins and relatives, as well as her furchildren, cats Sputnik, Cutie-Pie, Trouble and Miss Julie.

Funeral arrangements are by Beinhauers. All services were private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catnip Acres, 155 Dark Hollow Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, www.catnip-acres.com.

To add or view tributes, visit www.beinhauer.com.