Kathleen Margeret Lebon, 72, of Canonsburg, went from sunrise to sunset Monday, January 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

Kathleen was born in Washington on August 14, 1947, a daughter of the late Theodore and Lucille Mumbower Lebon.

She was a janitor for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents

Surviving are her loving and devoted children, Donnie Lebon of Canonsburg, with whom she resided, Frank Lebon of Canonsburg and Tammy Lebon and her fiancee of Bulger.

The homegoing celebration was held January 20, when she transitioned from labor to her eternal reward, where she has joined loved ones who have gone on before. The family appreciates the many acts of kindness shown to them during her illness and their hour of bereavement.

Transitional services of love were entrusted to Calvin L. Sheffield Funeral Home, 1125 Allegheny Avenue, near the North Shore, Pittsburgh, PA 412-322-2530.