Kathleen Matiyasic, 67, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in her home.

She was born October 1, 1954, in Fredericktown, a daughter or the late Carl and Faye Wortman Trump.

Kathleen was a 1972 graduate of Beth Center High School.

She was employed as an LPN for many years.

Surviving are five siblings, Carl Trump of Waynesburg, Phyllis Jenkins of Fredericktown, David Trump of Dallas, Texas, Kenneth Trump and Helen Trump, both of Fredericktown; two grandchildren, Brennan and Ava Grace; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are her husband, Gerald Matiyasic; a son, Matthew J. Matiyasic; and a sister, Amy Trump.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown.

