Kathleen Vogel
Kathleen Vogel, 62, of Houston, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020, in her home.

She was born August 25, 1957, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Guy and Sara Romary Ross.

Mrs. Vogel graduated from Highland High School in New Jersey and received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Waynesburg University in 2001.

Kathleen had worked in the accounting department at Washington Steel and for St. Clair Hospital in the billing department.

Mrs. Vogel was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Houston, where she had served as an elder and deacon.

Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed their visits to Disney World.

On December 2, 1978, she married William Michael Vogel, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Neely (Jason) of Strabane and Melissa Shoff (Stephen) of Canton, Ohio; a son, Philip Vogel of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Matthew and Kevin Neely, Lilly Shoff, and Philip, Christian, Eric and Cory Vogel; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Kevin Ross (Kelli) of Gainesville, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

A son, Eric Vogel, is deceased.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Monday, August 3, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, with the Rev. Benjamin Libert officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, or donate3.cancer.org.

Due to present guidelines, masks must be worn and capacity is limited.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
