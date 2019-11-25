Mary Kathleen Williams, 92, of Dilliner, passed quietly Friday, November 22, 2019, at her home.

Born February 12, 1927, in Maidsville, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Harry and Blanche Rumer Simpson.

A 1945 graduate of University High School, she was a devout Christian woman and a faithful member of Fort Martin Methodist Church for many years. She attended First Baptist Church of Dunkard in Taylortown for many more.

Kathleen was known throughout the area for her beautiful quilts, and she donated many handmade blankets and throws to Veterans of Foreign Wars, VA outlets, nursing homes and individuals alike.

She loved to bake and was famous for her peanut butter fudge, cookies and pepperoni rolls. She is fondly remembered as the "cookie queen."

Surviving are her husband of 73 years, Kenneth R. Williams; three sons and their wives, Kenny R. "Doc" and Sue Williams of Point Marion, James R. and Melinda Williams of Dilliner and Steven P. and Joanie Williams of Mount Jackson, Va.; grandchildren Chad, Casey, Alison Williams-Klein, Ashley Williams-Davis, Travis, Eric, Scott Smith and Stu Smith; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a niece, Susan Simpson Biser; and nephews Pete, James and Michael Simpson.

Deceased are two daughters, Brenda Lee and Kelly Rae; and a brother, Harrison "Junior" Simpson.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Tuesday, November 26, in First Baptist Church of Dunkard in Taylortown, with the Rev. Dan Hennessey officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Martin Cemetery.

