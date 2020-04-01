Kathryn Ann "Kitty" Ullom, 78, of Columbia, S.C., died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Kathryn was born October 31, 1941, in Washington, a daughter of the late Allan Franklin Shultz and Dorothy Tudor Shultz.

She was a graduate of Washington High School and retired from the City of Columbia Police Department as an administrative assistant. Kathryn was a devoted mother and grandmother and was affectionately known as Gammy. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family and cooking delicious meals and sweet treats.

Surviving are her husband, Jack C. Ullom; daughters Lori Sharpe, Lynn Ballentine and Kara Garrison (Glen); grandchildren Garrett and Grant Sharpe, Candace and Bennett Ballentine, and Evan Varnadore. Kathryn is also survived by sisters Joyce Muto of Washington and Deborah Wright (Jeff) of Claysville.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Judith Hobbs; and son-in-law, Roger Ballentine.

Due to current circumstances, there will be a private family burial.

Memorials may be made to the .

