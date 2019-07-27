Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Kathryn Voycik, 94, of Canonsburg, formerly of Stoney Point, Greene County, and Pittsburgh, died Friday, July 26, 2019.

She was born February 22, 1925, in Republic, the daughter of the late Angelo and Giovani Camacci Aliucci.

Mrs. Voycik was a wonderful cook and baker. She was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling, crocheting, playing cards, watching movies and spending time with her grandchildren.

On December 27, 1944, she married Anthony Voycik, who died February 16, 2012.

She is survived by her daughters, Toni Voycik and Joan (Edward) Grattan; four grandchildren, Courtney (Frank) Matarazzo, Edward Grattan, Esquire, Rockwell (Rachel) Grattan and Bailey (Michael) Eves; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Georgia Matarazzo; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are brothers, Floyd, James and William Aliucci; and sisters, Mary (Jack) Smith, Rose (Stanley) Nasiatka and Jamma Basile.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a Blessing Service will be held Monday, July 29, at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Marcellus Roman Catholic Church, Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, with the Rev. Father J. Francis Frazer officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association.