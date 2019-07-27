Kathryn Aliucci Voycik (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Aliucci Voycik.
Service Information
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA
15344
(724)-883-2506
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Marcellus Roman Catholic Church
Jefferson Road
Jefferson, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Kathryn Voycik, 94, of Canonsburg, formerly of Stoney Point, Greene County, and Pittsburgh, died Friday, July 26, 2019.

She was born February 22, 1925, in Republic, the daughter of the late Angelo and Giovani Camacci Aliucci.

Mrs. Voycik was a wonderful cook and baker. She was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling, crocheting, playing cards, watching movies and spending time with her grandchildren.

On December 27, 1944, she married Anthony Voycik, who died February 16, 2012.

She is survived by her daughters, Toni Voycik and Joan (Edward) Grattan; four grandchildren, Courtney (Frank) Matarazzo, Edward Grattan, Esquire, Rockwell (Rachel) Grattan and Bailey (Michael) Eves; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Georgia Matarazzo; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are brothers, Floyd, James and William Aliucci; and sisters, Mary (Jack) Smith, Rose (Stanley) Nasiatka and Jamma Basile.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a Blessing Service will be held Monday, July 29, at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Marcellus Roman Catholic Church, Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, with the Rev. Father J. Francis Frazer officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter from July 27 to July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Jefferson, PA   (724) 883-2506
funeral home direction icon