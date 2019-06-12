Kathryn Dian "Deedee" Newsom, 66, of Bentleyville, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Levine and Dickson Hospice House, Huntersville, N.C.

She was born June 26, 1952, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Willie and Olla Alease Keen Adams.

Kathryn was a 1970 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.

She was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Army.

Kathryn was a registered nurse and worked for Anova Services in Charleroi.

She belonged to the New Testament Holiness Church in Donora, where she led the Prayer Warrior Bible study group.

Surviving are five daughters, Aleasa Ward, Therasa "Sissy" Terry and Nicole Thomas (Brandon), all of Donora, Amur Ward, with whom she resided in Bentleyville, and Vanessa Sturdivant (Laron) of Lincolnton, N.C.; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice "Patsy" Royal of Washington and Perlina "Mitzi" Trainer of Swissvale; two brothers, Andre "Pete" Adams (Cynthia) of Hope Mills, N.C. and Joseph Adams (Maryjane) of Glendale, Ariz.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A brother, Willie J. "Big Bill" Adams Jr., is deceased.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14. Interment will be private.

