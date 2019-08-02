Kathryn "Kepy" L. Cochran, 84, of Washington, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at home.

She was born November 3, 1934, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Walter L. Phillips and Doris Umble Phillips.

Kepy was a 1952 graduate of Washington High School and worked for Precision Industries in the payroll/finance department for more than 20 years, retiring in 1993.

She was a member of the Church of the Covenant and volunteered in the church administrative office for many years.

Kepy enjoyed playing golf, cards, bowling and making candy.

On April 28, 1984, she married Ronald Robert Cochran, who died January 15, 2016.

Surviving are her children, Kimberly (Doug) Levers Jasek, Laura (Peter) Levers Riley, Tracy (Craig) Levers Fowler, Brenda Cochran Widows, Becky (Michael) Cochran Yue, Beth (Brian) Cochran Marincov, Ronald Jeffrey (Joyce) Cochran and Carl "Skip" (Chas Flexer) Cochran; a brother, Robert (Vern) Phillips; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Craig Phillips.

All services are private. Private burial was held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Memorial donations can be made to the , Four Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1207, or Church of the Covenant, 267 E. Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301.

