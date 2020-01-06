Kathryn Loretta Campbell Slasor

Kathryn Loretta Campbell Slasor, 96, of Beverly Hills, Fla., passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Russel Slasor; sister June Grossman; brother Harry G. Campbell; and grandson Michael J. Slasor.

Kathryn's love of writing led her to working as a reporter, publishing her own paper, "Leaves," and authoring several books.

Formerly of Avella, her interest in the area made her a noted historian. She founded the Jefferson Township Historical Society and helped form The A.D. White Research Society.

She leaves behind a son, David E. Slasor, and grandchildren David W. Slasor, Douglas L. Slasor, Christopher A. Slasor and Connie L. Skinner.

A memorial service will be held in Avella in the spring.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 6, 2020
