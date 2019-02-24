Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Loretta Carter.

Kathryn Loretta Carter, 99, of Winston-Salem, N.C., died February 21, 2019, in Brookridge Retirement Community at its Prince Nursing Center. Prior to Brookridge, she was a resident at Forsyth Court independent retirement complex and Forest Heights, an assisted living facility.

Kathryn was born July 3, 1919, in Westland, a daughter of Henry and Mary Burns McKnight, now deceased. She was reared from the age of two by her aunt and uncle Mr. and Mrs. James Shannon, now deceased, in Westland. She was a graduate of Mount Pleasant Township Vocational High School in Hickory, in 1937, where she was secretary of her class and voted the best dressed girl.

She spent most of her life in Brownsville, where she was a member of First Presbyterian Church and worked for many years at Sheehan's Grocery. A well respected employee and friend, she has remained in touch with many members of the Sheehan family, even after moving to North Carolina in 2010.

Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Joyce Perry Carter Craven and husband Thorns and by her son, Thomas Leslie Carter Jr. and his wife Dr. Barbara H. Bonfanti Carter, Midlothian, Va.; three grandchildren, Thomas Carter Craven (Alison), Greenville, S.C.; Dr. Heidi Carter MacDonald (Scott), Suffield, Conn.; Shannon Leslie Carter Bromham (Karl), Santa Rosa, Calif; four great-grandchildren, Carter Austen Craven, Carly Morrison Craven, Lyric Caroline MacDonald and Thomas Michael Bromham.

Deceased are her husband, Thomas Leslie Carter and her sister, Alfreda Barbosky, who lived in Beaver Falls. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Richard D. Carter (Linda) of Bethel Park; sister-in-law Shirley Joan Thomas (Ted) of Canonsburg; and many nieces and nephews.

She remained close friends with Melissa Tunney, Sally Vance and Elaine Sheehan of Brownsville and with her niece, Vicky Reeves Hofmeister of York and with Elaine Stewart of Charlotte.

A service will be held in Brownsville at a later date.

The family extends thanks to the staff at Brookridge for their care of Kathryn. Any memorial contributions may be made to the Brownsville Free Public Library, 100 Seneca Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.