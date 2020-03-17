Kathryn Louise Johnson, 85, of Washington, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, in her home.

She was born August 8, 1934, in Allison Hollow, a daughter of the late Arthur Hampson and Lillian Van Fossen Hampson.

Mrs. Johnson was a 1954 graduate of Trinity High School. She worked at Hazel Atlas #2 for six years and at The Washington Hospital as a nursing assistant for 24 ½ years.

Mrs. Johnson was a member of Trinity Bible Fellowship. She loved her family deeply and adored and loved her dog, Gizmo.

An avid reader, Mrs. Johnson collected various types of bells and enjoyed adult coloring books.

On September 14, 1957, she married George Allen Johnson, who died March 2, 2010.

Surviving are three daughters, Sharon K. Johnson and Karen (Thomas) Quinn, both of Washington, and Judy Johnson of Cape Coral, Fla.; a sister, Lillian Martin of Canonsburg; five grandchildren, Lucas Johnson, Matthew Quinn (fiance Billie Musolino) and Katy Quinn, and Heather and Donald Bollinger; and several nieces and nephews, including her caregiver, Lois Johnson.

Deceased is a brother, Arthur Hampson.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, with Pastor Michael Roach officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

