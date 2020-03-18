Kathryn "Kitty" Muir Walker, 94, of Frederick County, Va., passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, with her daughters by her side. She was born in 1925, in New Eagle, a daughter of the late Katrina and Robert Henderson Muir.

Kitty retired at the age of 87 from JCPenney. She held several jobs in the area, General Electric and Snelling's Florists in the 1980s, and managed The Eleanor Shop on the old Loudoun Street in the 1970s.

Kitty was a longtime active member of Sunnyside Presbyterian Church and a member of the choir. She loved supplying flowers for church from her own flower beds and also enjoyed arranging flowers for weddings using flowers from her own garden. She was a very religious woman who loved Jesus and was not afraid to share her love of Him with others. Kitty was an avid reader, reading daily devotionals and the Bible.

She and her husband, Billy, were avid campers, classified themselves as "Snow Birds", and were very active with the Grange when they lived in Pennsylvania. She dearly loved her numerous nieces and nephews, her family, friends, and especially her grandchildren.

On June 23, 1945, in Donora, she married Billy Alexander Walker, who preceded her in death January 23, 2009.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda "Lynn" Unger and husband Boyd "Butch" of Frederick County, Va., Judy Lee Myrick and husband John of Dayton, Tenn., Jeanie Mills and husband Dave of Stephens City, Va.; grandchildren Lisa Marie Carr, William "Sonny" Unger, Jason Myrick, Jeremy Myrick, Danielle Kern Pamela Hopkins; six great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters Gladys Jean Sprowls and husband James of Scenery Hill, Linda Lee Bradshaw Towrey and husband Gerald of Warrenton, Va., and Jo Ann Patress of Washington; and brother Melvin Scott Muir and wife Mildred "Millie" of Pittsburgh.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Delores "Dottie" Mae Johnson.

Due to public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, the services for Kitty will be private. However, you are encouraged to send condolences to the family through the Omps Funeral Home website.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kitty's memory to C-CAP, 112 South Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601, or Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.

View the obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.