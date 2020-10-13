Kathryn Ruth Causey Beamer, 92, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, in her home. She was born March 20, 1928, in Princeton, N.J., a daughter of the late David and Marion Sleezer Causey.

Kay was a longtime and active member of Spruce St. United Methodist Church, always lived a full life and was very mindful of others.

She received her BS from the University of Illinois in 1948 and her Master's in Biochemistry and Nutrition from Cornell University in 1949. In 1961, she began working at the West Virginia University School of Medicine in the Department of Biochemistry and finished her career from 1974-1992 in the Department of Surgery.

After her retirement, she was very active in the community, serving many organizations including The American Red Cross, Master Gardeners, The Botanic Gardens, Audubon Society, Mon County Historical Society, Olli, WVU Credit Union Board of Directors, and WVU Staff Council.

She is survived by her children, Robert Arthur Beamer and wife Liz of Charles Town, W.Va., Sarah Kay Beamer of Morgantown, Margaret A. Beamer, DDS of Canonsburg, Asa B. Beamer and wife Elizabeth of Wilmington, N.C., and William Andrew Beamer and wife Hunter of Lexington, Ky.; grandchildren Rachel Beamer and husband Matthew of Akron, Ohio, Drew Holt of Morgantown, Rush Holt, DVM and wife Julia of Victor, W.Va., Tristan Holt of Morgantown, Kathryn Lucille Beamer of Lexington, KY, Elias Rex Beamer of Lexington, Amelia Margaret Beamer of Wilmington and Maya Rebecca Beamer of Lexington; two great-grandsons, Jack and James Holt; a brother, Robert Causey and wife Arlene of Decatur, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, David Causey.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Hastings Funeral Home in Morgantown and a private family service will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spruce St. United Methodist Church, 386 Spruce Street, Morgantown, WV 26505, and American Red Cross, 1299 Pineview Drive, Suite 300, Morgantown, WV 26505.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.hastingsfuneralhome.com.