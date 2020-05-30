Kathryn S. Szafraniec
1921 - 2020
Kathryn S. Szafraniec, 98, of Meadow Lands, went to be with her Lord, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian Senior Care in Washington.She was born December 6, 1921, in Meadow Lands, a daughter of John and Marjorie Ford Nelson.Mrs. Szafraniec was a 1940 graduate of Trinity High School.Kathryn worked as a machinist for Duncan Miller Glass making bomb fuses during World War II. She also served as mail clerk for the Meadow Lands Post Office.Mrs. Szafraniec was a charter member of the Meadow Lands United Methodist Church, charter member of the Methodist Women's Society and was Prayer Chain Chairperson.She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading and flower gardening.On January 8, 1944, she married Leonard Szafraniec who passed away June 8, 2009.Surviving are a daughter, Elaine Kelvington (David) of Washington; three sons, Leonard J. Szafraniec Jr. (Annette) of Meadow Lands, Terrance N. Szafraniec of Palmer, Ark. and David F. Szafraniec (Rose) of Meadow Lands; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.A brother, John Nelson Jr. is deceased.All services and interment are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the United Methodist Church of Meadow Lands, P.O. Box 126, Meadow Lands, PA 15347.Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
