Kathryn "Kathy" Tender McBee, of Langeloth, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019.

She was born December 28, 1947, in Washington, a daughter of the late Vince and Hellen Allison Tender.

Kathy was a kind and generous person and her passion was her family, her career and the people around her. She was a self-employed beautician and, along with her passion, she enjoyed reading, gardening and lending an ear and a voice to anyone in need.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Lee McBee; son George Robert McBee; sisters Pauline Tender and Gerri Coffeild (Allen); brothers Greg Tender (Judy), Vincent Tender (Bonnie) and Tommy Tender (Deana); as well as her nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceeded in death by her daughter, Donna Lee (McBee) Batinich; sister Barbara Robertson; and brother Larry Tender.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049. www.youngfhinc.com.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in Our Lady of Our Lourdes Church, Burgettstown, with burial to follow in Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue shelter, WACTC Beautician and Cosmetology Class at 688 Western Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317, or Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Burgettstown.