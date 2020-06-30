Kathy A. Stewart Babyak
Kathy A. Stewart Babyak, 77, of Burgettstown, was reunited with her beloved husband, Jack, on the anniversary of their marriage 61 years ago, Saturday evening, June 27, 2020.

She was born December 8, 1942, in Washington, a daughter of the late James E. and Martha F. Oldham Stewart.

A graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown, she retired from Crucible Steel in Robinson Township.

Her husband, John R. "Jack" Babyak, whom she married June 27, 1959, preceded her in death May 4, 2008.

She is survived by her four children, John R. Babyak and wife Paula of Plymouth, Mass., Kim Fanase and husband Carmen of Wellsburg, W.Va., James Babyak and fiance Melissa Smithers of Burgettstown, and Leslie Wager and husband Michael of Winston-Salem, N.C.; six grandchildren, Andrew Babyak, Alex Babyak, Joshua Fender (Christina), Jessica Cecchini (Ondrej), Jake Babyak and Jenna Petrillo (Domenic); two sisters-in-law, Joanne Smoley (the late Ron) and Susan Bobyak (the late James); several nieces and nephews; many lifelong friends including Martha Resnik and Rose Carns; and her dog, Tank.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, is her sister, Lesa Irene Stewart Higgins and her husband, Edward "Butch" Higgins.

To honor Mrs. Babyak's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Mt. Prospect Cemetery at a later date.

Those wishing to remember Kathy in a special way can make a memorial donation in her memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, www.cancer.org and/or the Washington County Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330, www.washingtonpashelter.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 30, 2020.
