Kathy Irene Lee Bate, 62, of Dilliner, died Saturday, February 22, 2020.

She was the wife of Thomas Bate Jr., and mother of John Billetz of Mount Morris.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, February 27, in Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Interment in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner.

