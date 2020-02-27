The gift of life is precious. In the final analysis of one's life, what truly matters is whether the person has lived their life to the fullest and if they have given love and received love. It is crystal clear that Kathy gave love bountifully to her soulmate, to her children and to her grandchildren.

Kathy loved her family more than life itself. Her surviving family members will forever remember the way she loved unconditionally with her whole heart, the way she looked at the world, the way she adored her animals, and the way she protected her children even after they were all grown up. Those who loved her will miss her straight-forward personality, her kind and gentle soul, infectious laugh, and fighting spirit.

Kathy will forever be irreplaceable. Though her loss will be felt by her loved ones for years to come; her presence will be everlasting and her love will live on.

Funeral services are private under the direction of Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.