Kathy J. Stevens
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathy J. Stevens, 61, of Washington, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at home.

She was born August 8, 1958, in Washington, the daughter of Betty D. Price of Washington and the late Guy Price.

Kathy was a graduate of McGuffey High School and worked as an accounting associate at RPM Industries.

She enjoyed reading and going to the beach. She loved animals, especially her cats, eating cake for breakfast and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

On August 13, 1977, she married Richard J. Stevens, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Victoria (Jared) Debnar of Houston, Julie (Kurt) Ott of Ft. Myers, Fla.; two sisters, Linda (Dave) Bertovich of Eldersville, Judy (James) Frye of Washington; three grandchildren, Levi Debnar, Isla Debnar and Nash Debnar; several nieces and nephews; many co-workers who became her friends.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty-Four, PA 15330 or http://www.washingtonpashelter.org/donate.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
10:00 AM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved