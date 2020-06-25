Kathy J. Stevens, 61, of Washington, died Monday, June 22, 2020, at home.

She was born August 8, 1958, in Washington, the daughter of Betty D. Price of Washington and the late Guy Price.

Kathy was a graduate of McGuffey High School and worked as an accounting associate at RPM Industries.

She enjoyed reading and going to the beach. She loved animals, especially her cats, eating cake for breakfast and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

On August 13, 1977, she married Richard J. Stevens, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Victoria (Jared) Debnar of Houston, Julie (Kurt) Ott of Ft. Myers, Fla.; two sisters, Linda (Dave) Bertovich of Eldersville, Judy (James) Frye of Washington; three grandchildren, Levi Debnar, Isla Debnar and Nash Debnar; several nieces and nephews; many co-workers who became her friends.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty-Four, PA 15330 or http://www.washingtonpashelter.org/donate.