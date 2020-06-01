Kathy Jean Boyd
Kathy Jean Boyd, 69, of Washington, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.She was born November 9, 1950, in Washington, to the late Richard Gale and Ruby Crowe King.She married Larry J. Boyd Sr. on November 22, 1987, and they lived together in Claysville, relocated to Apache Junction, Ariz., and returned to Washington in 2016.Kathy was a residential manager with Alternative Residential Services (ARS) and dedicated 25 years with ARS before retiring at 62 years old. Kathy especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an adventurous traveler, enjoyed concerts, festivals and loved picnics with family and friends. You could count on Kathy to be dancing and singing when the right music hit her ears. She adored singing country music with her husband, Larry. Kathy loved live theatre, reading romance novels, swimming, playing bingo, sewing and crafting with her daughter, Tammy, and best friend, Sandi. Kathy's smile and laughter were infectious and she could light up a room. Kathy was compassionate and always kept up with the fashion trends. She was very loved and will be missed dearly.Kathy is survived by her husband, Larry J. Boyd Sr., and children Tammy (Larry) Houston, Jeff (Vikki) Rood, Loretta (Benny) Holland, Bobby (Ranea) Boyd, Tina Boyd and Larry Boyd Jr. Kathy is also survived by her brothers, J.D. (Lori) King and Scott (Mary) King. Kathy is survived by nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.Kathy will be laid to rest in Washington Cemetery, adjacent to her late sons, Ricky and Howard "Butchie" Rood.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.





Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 1, 2020.
