Kathy Lynn Walls Dates, 57, of Washington, died Friday, January 3, 2020, in her home.

She was born April 25, 1962, in Washington, a daughter of the late Harry Stanley Walls and Emily D. (the late Curtiss) Davis Reese.

Kathy was a graduate of Canon-McMillan High School.

She loved her grandchildren, being around her family and friends and her dog, Cartier, who never left her side.

Kathy enjoyed playing Candy Crush.

Surviving are two sons, Brian P. (Jennifer) Walls of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Ryan (Jillian) Dates of Houston; a daughter, Alexis Dates of Washington; a brother, Michael J. (Dawn) Walls of Washington; a sister, Sharon Walls of Atlanta, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Tah'mara Walls, Aphasiah Walls, Kyjah Walls, Mariah Walls, Randi Thomas, Juan Worthey III and Ryan Dates; two aunts, Sylvia (Nathaneal) McNeil of Woodbridge, Va., and Lorraine (Bob) Perry of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Harry S. Walls and Curtis R. Reese, and a sister, Stacie L. Walls.

A memorial gathering will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, January 8, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.