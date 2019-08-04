Kay F. Serish, 84, a longtime resident of Florence, passed away peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019.

Kay was born in Oakdale to the late William and Anastasia Coulter. She married Adam J. Serish in 1934. He preceded her in death in 1987. After several lonely years, Kay married Wayne Cusick in 1999, and they lived in Florence until Wayne's passing in 2012.

Kay's days were devoted to raising her daughters and taking care of her house. She enjoyed the company of her closest neighbors and volunteered at Florence Presbyterian Church. Kay loved bingo, word search puzzles and a good game of Scrabble.

She is survived by her daughters, Anastasia (the late Allen) Augenstein of McMurray, Susan (Mark) Dumbovich of Burgettstown, Ramona (Joe) Byford of Decatur, Ala., and Lisa (Jerry) Alessia of Uniontown, Ohio; sisters Gloria F. Kiger, Margaret Lemmon and June Duni; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Kay was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Benish, and brothers William and Gene.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6. Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery, Burgettstown.

Those wishing to remember Kay in a special way can make a memorial donation in her memory to the Mental Health Association of Washington County, 575 North Main Street, Washington, PA 15301.