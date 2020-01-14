Kaylee Marie Sterner, 24, of Southview, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020.

She was born April 11, 1995, in Beaver, a daughter of John Edward Sr. and Frances J. Work Sterner of Southview.

Kaylee loved taking care of and riding horses. She also enjoyed duct tape art.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a brother, John E. Sterner Jr. of Southview; two sisters, Hunter L. Sterner of Aliquippa and Summer L. Pitts of New Castle; paternal stepgrandfather James Stewart of McDonald; a niece, Carter Sterner; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, January 15, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.