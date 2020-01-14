Kaylee Marie Sterner (1995 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaylee Marie Sterner.
Service Information
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA
15057-1428
(724)-926-2300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
8:00 PM
Nation Funeral Home, Inc.
218 East Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA 15057-1428
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kaylee Marie Sterner, 24, of Southview, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020.

She was born April 11, 1995, in Beaver, a daughter of John Edward Sr. and Frances J. Work Sterner of Southview.

Kaylee loved taking care of and riding horses. She also enjoyed duct tape art.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a brother, John E. Sterner Jr. of Southview; two sisters, Hunter L. Sterner of Aliquippa and Summer L. Pitts of New Castle; paternal stepgrandfather James Stewart of McDonald; a niece, Carter Sterner; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, January 15, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.