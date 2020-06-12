Keith Allen Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Keith Allen Smith, 66, died Monday, June 8, 2020, in his home, of natural causes.

He was born February 21, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Robert W. Smith and Theresa Karnbauer Smith.

Keith was a 1972 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and Mansfield State, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

He was Roman Catholic by faith.

Keith loved dogs more than anything, especially Lucky.

He enjoyed computers, cars, woodworking and building things, and was a nature lover and an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.

Surviving are a brother, Robert (Donna Lee) Smith of Washington; a sister, Kristine Marie (Gary) Epright of Vermont; best friend Leon; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Kevin Joseph Smith.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private and have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or http://www.washingtonpashelter.org/donate/

Information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved