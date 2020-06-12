Keith Allen Smith, 66, died Monday, June 8, 2020, in his home, of natural causes.

He was born February 21, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Robert W. Smith and Theresa Karnbauer Smith.

Keith was a 1972 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and Mansfield State, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

He was Roman Catholic by faith.

Keith loved dogs more than anything, especially Lucky.

He enjoyed computers, cars, woodworking and building things, and was a nature lover and an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.

Surviving are a brother, Robert (Donna Lee) Smith of Washington; a sister, Kristine Marie (Gary) Epright of Vermont; best friend Leon; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a brother, Kevin Joseph Smith.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private and have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or http://www.washingtonpashelter.org/donate/

Information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.