Keith Charles Ammon, 56, of Canonsburg, formerly of Baldwin, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.

He was a son of Robert L. and Charlanne Ward Ammon; brother of David (Kimberly J.) Ammon, Cindy (Paul) Kriner and Kari L. (Paul) Sartory; uncle of Kayleigh Kriner and Justin and Joshua Sartory.

Keith was a graduate of Baldwin High School and Penn State University. He enjoyed golfing, riding motorcycles, skiing, sailing and traveling.

Family and close friends will be received in the John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 15. Due to the current public health crisis, masks and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. A memorial service will be held in Zion Lutheran Church at 12 noon on Friday, September 4.

The Hematology and Oncology Department at West Penn Hospital, along with the staff at Canonsburg Hospital's ICU, provided loving care and support to Keith.

If desired, family suggests contributions to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E. Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com