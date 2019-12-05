Keith Dale "K-Rizz" "Jaws" Malone II, 44, of Washington, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 1, 2019, in his home, with his family present.

He was born September 15, 1975, in Akron, Ohio, a son of Linda Perry of Akron and the late Keith Dale Malone.

Keith was a member of John Wesley Methodist Church.

He enjoyed playing cards, dominos and gambling. He liked football, especially the Prexies and Oakland Raiders.

Keith loved spending time with family and friends and his dog, Bear.

On November 25, 2009, he married Rica Nipower, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Keishawna Brogdon of Pittsburgh and Marena Malone of Washington; two brothers, Lee Hardy Jr. of Youngstown, Ohio, and Kevon Malone of California; four sisters, Melody (Adam) Bufford, Shataun Hardy and Cassie Macedo, all of Akron, and Kecia of Minneapolis, Minn.; in-laws Colleen Nipower and Bill Meeks; special cousin/brother, Terry Vaughn; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are his grandparents, George and June Robinson.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, December 7, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

