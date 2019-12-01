Kelli V. Fortney Murphy, 50, of Carmichaels, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at her home. She was born September 28, 1969, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of Joyce D. English Fortney of Carmichaels and the late Paul Gerald Fortney.

Kelli was a 1987 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and earned her associate degree in medical billing and coding from the Arizona Institute of Business and Technology. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Carmichaels.

Kelli worked in medical billing for the surgery department at the Ruby Memorial Hospital. She also worked for about six years at TRPIL Community Services, Washington.

Kelli was the loving caretaker of her grandmother, Mary English. She enjoyed singing with several local bands and also at her church. Kelli was a lover of animals and leaves behind her beloved pets, Gracie and Gretta.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a sister, Jennifer S. Gaggiani (Fred) of New Salem; two nieces, Julia and Sophia Gaggiani; her stepfather, Gary Varesko; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Deceased are her maternal grandparents, Harry and Mary English and her paternal grandparents, Jack and Barbara Perry.

