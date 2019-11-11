Kelso "Ronnie" Maley Jr., 88, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation, with his family by his side. Prior to that, he was a patient at UPMC-Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born January 20, 1931, in Grafton, W.Va., to the late Kelso and Orpha McCullough Maley. Their family moved to Waynesburg in 1945.

On January 27, 1951, he was married to Eva Mae Shoup, who survives. From this union are four children, Frank (Wanda) Maley of Salem, Ohio, Michael Maley, who passed away April 27, 2015, Sharon (the late Randy) Nichols of Jefferson and Scott (Janice) Maley of Robbins, N.C.; six grandchildren, Nate (Penny) Maley, Tammy (Jason) Scherner, Aaron Nichols, Cheryl (Aaron) Garnek, Alex (Talia) Maley and Nick Maley; and four great-grandchildren, Tiffany, Zach, Makenna and Emily. He has six surviving brothers, Tom, John, Jerry, Larry, Joe and Keith; four deceased sisters, Lucille Funk, Maxine Fury, Madelene Hook and Lulu Belle Woods; and many nieces and nephews.

He was employed by Carnegie Gas Company and Burns Tire service. In his later years, he worked as a self-employed carpenter.

Ronnie was a member of Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Waynesburg, where he served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. His faith and his church were very important to him. He enjoyed hunting, tinkering in his garage, mowing grass, playing Scrabble and solving crossword puzzles. He dearly loved being with his family and will be sadly missed by them all.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of services, Thursday, November 14, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, with the Rev. Rick Croyle officiating. Interment will follow in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.

