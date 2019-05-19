Kenneth A. Schollaert, 78, of Cecil Township, passed away surrounded by family Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Born July 13, 1940, he was a son of the late Jane and Victor Schollaert; beloved husband to the late Joanne Usel Schollaert.

He was a loving father to Vicki (Richard) Bowland and Veronica (Jason Guyton) Schollaert; dear brother to Garnette Kerchum and Donna Brown. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

Kenneth worked as a Port Authority bus driver for many years. In his later years, he enjoyed gardening and reading. Kenneth will be dearly missed.

At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

View and sign the family's guestbook at www.pittsburghcremation.com.