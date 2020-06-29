Kenneth "Butch" Bobak, 76, of Finleyville, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.

He was born June 3, 1944 in Pittsburgh; a son of the late Walter and Gertrude Radzminski Bobak.

Butch was retired as a driver for Pennsylvania American Water Company in Bethel Park and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville.

He was a loving and devoted husband and father who enjoyed trips to his second home in Myrtle Beach along with being an avid golfer and lover of pets.

Surviving are two sons, Kenneth Bobak (Julie) of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Mark Bobak (Rose) of Clairton; a brother, Gary Bobak of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Prissy Sorvetti of Vacaville, Calif. and Cheryl Poljak of Pittsburgh and several nieces of nephews.

Deceased are his wife, Mary Ann Gray Bobak, who died February 14, 2015; a sister Beverly Bobak and an infant brother, Bruce.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at St Francis of Assisi Church, 3609 Washington Avenue in Finleyville. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum, McMurray. Memorial contributions can be made to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 S.R. 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330