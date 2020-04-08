Kenneth C. Speer Sr.

Kenneth C. Speer Sr., of Weirton, W.Va., passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Washington.

He was born October 10, 1953, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Reverend Lee E. and Dolores Liggett Speer.

Kenneth was Catholic by faith. His prior employments included being a chef, then a paralegal, before becoming disabled.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Cathy Haskins Speer; daughter Aimee Stevens (Jason) of New Cumberland, W.Va.; sons Kenneth C. Spear Jr. (Melissa) of Orlando, Fla., C. Shawn Speer (Cheryl) of Washington; grandchildren Peyton, Trenton, Lacie, Kaitlyn, Tugs, Paul, Joy; sister Cissy Speer of Burgettstown; brothers Lee Speer Sr. (Marcy) of Burgettstown, David Speer (Lisa) of Creighton.

As per Kenneth's wishes, there will be no visitation. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Weirton.

www.steelandwolfe.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on Apr. 8, 2020
