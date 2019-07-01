Kenneth E. Bonnell, 73, of Washington, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Premier Health Center.

He was born March 23, 1946, in Washington, a son of the late Charles Baumgardner and Betty Loar Baumgardner.

Kenneth graduated from Trinity High School and enjoyed watching sports.

On June 1, 1968, he married Rebecca "Becky" Wood, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Scott (Amy) Bonnell of Washington; a daughter, Kelly (John) McCormick of Washington; several brothers and sisters; five grandchildren, Morgan and Mason Bonnell of Washington, Skylar and Kyle McCormick of Washington and Jasmine Ritter of Alabama; a great-grandchild, Kova Simmons of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Washington Area Human Society, P. O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

