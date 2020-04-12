Kenneth E. Phillips Sr., 77, of Spraggs, passed away at his home, Thursday, April 9, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Born in Greene County November 26, 1942, he was a son of the late Cecil and Loretta Bane Phillips.

Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a hard-working coal miner, retired from Emerald Mine and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America. He enjoyed raising and riding horses and had worked around horses most of his life.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth E. Pratt Phillips, who died April 22, 2018. Also deceased are his brothers, the twins, Ronald and Donald Phillips.

Surviving are his five children, Kenneth E. (Linda) Phillips Jr. of Colorado, Thomas R. (Janet) Phillips, Michael T. Phillips, all of Spraggs, Bradley M. Phillips of Waynesburg and Lynn Ann Phillips of Greensburg; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Rick Phillips of Fairchance and David Phillips of Mount Morris; and a sister, Edna Fetsko of New Jersey.

Due to the current health crisis, visitation and services are private and by invitation only. Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion. Interment, with Military Honors, will be in Garards Fort Cemetery, Garards Fort.

Memorials may be offered to Greene County Humane Society, or Amedisys Hospice, 2183 McClellandtown Road, Masontown, PA 15461.

